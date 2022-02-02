UK City of Culture: Stars back Derby's bid for title
Actors, poets, film-makers, musicians and sports stars are among the personalities who have backed Derby's bid to be the UK's next city of culture in 2025.
Hollywood star Jack O' Connell is among the list of famous names to support the proposal, speaking of the pride he felt at calling the city his home.
Derby was among eight to go forward to the next round of bidding, which closes today.
The winner will be announced in May.
'World-renowned'
The Unbroken star is one of a number of cultural figures to champion the bid.
Writing in support of the city's hopes, he said: "Derby is the place I proudly get to call my home.
"Our advances in engineering are world-renowned.
"Our contribution to aerospace achievements during wartime were ground breaking."
He described Derby as a "more than worthy" recipient of the city of culture crown.
He was joined by fellow actor Molly Windsor, poet Jamie Thrasivoulou, players from Derby County and Derbyshire County Cricket Club, and Margaret Beckett, MP for Derby South.
Adam Buss, the bid director who is also chief executive of the QUAD arts venue, said: "The thing that unites all of these voices is that they are passionate about Derby.
"I believe arts and culture can play a fundamental role in changing lives for the better. To see something like this gain so much support in the city is massively important to me."
Mr Buss admitted the city faced its challenges, not least the battle to save its football club which is currently in administration.
"The club is absolutely fundamental to our DNA and you see that in the support it gets. We are shining a positive light on the city and hopefully potential buyers are seeing that," said Mr Buss.
"In Derby, we are often ignored, mocked and ridiculed from the outside, but it doesn't come from the people of Derby. Now is the time to elevate what we are as a city.
"We have a huge range of cultural assets and grass-root talent. It's not a contest to be the best cultural city in the country. It's a place where having the title can help make a huge step-change."
