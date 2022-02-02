Whittington Moor: Man's kneecap removed after group assault
Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked while walking home from a night out.
Derbyshire Police said the 49-year-old victim was assaulted in the early hours of 16 January in Avenue Road, Whittington Moor.
He was knocked to the ground and attacked by three men, one of whom stamped on his leg, the force added.
He suffered a serious fracture to his right leg and had to have his kneecap removed during surgery.
The attackers have been described by police as white men, with one of them having blonde hair.
Anyone with any information, or anyone who has dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area, is asked to contact police on 101.
