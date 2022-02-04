Keely Birks: Driver jailed after teenage girl killed in crash
A man has been jailed after he admitted causing the death of a 17-year-old girl in a crash in Derby.
Keely Birks died in hospital after being hit by a Vauxhall Astra in Harvey Road, Allenton, Derby, on 20 November.
Peter Petrie, 28, had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
At Derby Crown Court, Judge Shaun Smith QC sentenced him to six years in prison.
The court heard Petrie, who had 23 previous convictions from 41 offences and had two concurrent driving bans in force, was seen to drive through a red light shortly before the collision.
CCTV showed he was driving at 75mph (120 km/h) - in a 40mph (64 km/h) area and on a temporary wheel with a 50mph (80 km/h) limit - moments before he hit Ms Birks and narrowly missed the friend she was with.
The force of the impact threw her 111 metres (364ft), the court was told.
Petrie then drove away and dumped the car but was found by police hiding at a friend's house two days later.
Judge Smith said: "I want to make it clear there is no price for human life, there never can be and I am most certainly not putting a price on Keely's.
"Neither can a sentence be measured by revenge - I must do the best I can to do justice to all sides.
"But whatever I choose to do it can sadly never bring back Keely to those who loved and continue to love her."
