Murder arrest after woman's body found at Littleover house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to the property in Oak Crescent, Littleover, at about 07:15 GMT on Sunday.
The force said an injured woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and that officers remained at the house as investigations continued.
The arrested man, aged 44, was taken into police custody.
Detectives urged anyone with information about the woman's death to get in touch.
