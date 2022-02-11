Monumental sculpture exhibition comes to Chatsworth parkland
By Jennifer Harby
An outdoor exhibition of monumental sculptures will make its UK debut in the parkland of a Derbyshire estate.
The event, Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man, will run at Chatsworth from 9 April until 1 October.
It will include 12 sculptures displayed at different points around the estate's free-to-access parkland.
The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, who own the estate, said there was a tradition of using it as a backdrop for contemporary works.
The sculptures come from an arts and cultural event called Burning Man, which is held annually in the US.
The event is normally held in Black Rock, Nevada, and culminates in the ceremonial burning of a huge wooden man.
The Chatsworth exhibition will feature eight existing sculptures and four works built on site, including three sculptures that will be created with the help of visitors and community groups.
In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire said: "We're delighted to be announcing this celebratory programme for Chatsworth.
"The sculptures in the park continue the great tradition of the estate as a backdrop for contemporary works. We very much hope that visitors find inspiration here in this special place."
Kim Cook, director of creative initiatives at Burning Man, added: "Our hope is that the art in the landscape will provoke joy [and] new ways of viewing... as you explore the beautiful expanse of Chatsworth."
