Man arrested after Derbyshire home break-ins
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with three break-ins at homes in Derbyshire.
The 36-year-old was arrested in Sheffield on Thursday after homes in Dronfield Woodhouse were targeted on Monday evening.
Derbyshire Police said homes in Burbage Close, Thornton Place and Wentworth Road were broken into.
A force spokesman said the man was currently in police custody and investigations are ongoing.
