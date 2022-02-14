Driver who rammed Derbyshire police car in pursuit jailed
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A driver who deliberately reversed into a police car during a pursuit on New Year's Eve has been jailed.
Derbyshire Police said Reuben Branford was seen driving dangerously and failed to stop in Allenton, Derby.
He was later pursued by officers and when he saw another patrol car in front, he reversed and rammed the police car behind him, the force said.
Branford, who admitted drink-driving and dangerous driving, was sentenced to one year in prison.
The 26-year-old, of Hawthorn Street, Allenton, was also banned from driving for 18 months at Derby Crown Court on 9 February.
Police said Branford was seen running a red light and driving dangerously in Elton Road at 23:25 GMT on 31 December.
After he failed to stop, nearby officers were notified and spotted his Land Rover Discovery in Osmaston Road.
Officers in a BMW pursued the vehicle into Abingdon Street, where Branford was approached by a second patrol car in the opposite direction, the force said.
Police said he then reversed into the BMW before trying to run away but was stopped and arrested.
'Disregard for safety'
In custody, Branford was breathalysed and blew a reading of 40 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - over the legal limit of 35.
Det Con Thomas Barry said Branford's actions were "wilful and reckless".
"He showed complete disregard for the safety of others and deliberately reversed into a police car, in a bid to get away from officers," he said.
"It is complete luck that no-one was seriously injured."