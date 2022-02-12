Charges after police raids in Chesterfield and Sheffield
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Several people have been charged after drugs, cash and weapons were seized during police raids in two counties.
Derbyshire Police said cocaine and cannabis as well as designer items were found at addresses in Chesterfield and Sheffield.
Officers have been investigating alleged county lines drug dealing in the Newbold area of Chesterfield, the force said.
Twelve people have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Police said six men and three women have been remanded to prison, while a man and two women have been released on police bail.
Another man was also arrested, the force added.
'Vulnerable people'
Det Sgt Simon Cartwright said: "County lines gangs, who move drugs from larger cities into smaller towns, prey on vulnerable people to sell their drugs and bring real harm to the areas in which they operate."
He said the force was working with Chesterfield Borough Council, as well as other agencies, to tackle drug dealers and help users break the addiction.
Jill Mannion-Brunt, the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "I would urge anyone with any information about county lines drug dealing that is happening in their area to report it.
"All the information received, no matter how seemingly insignificant, helps build a picture of activities and build evidence that can help bring dealers to justice and help to protect vulnerable people."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.