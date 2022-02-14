BBC News

Carsington: Three men hurt after car crashes into tree

Police said officers attended a serious crash in the early hours on Sunday

Three men were hurt when the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Derbyshire.

Officers were called to the B5035 Ashbourne Road, in Carsington, at about 03:00 GMT on Sunday.

Derbyshire Police reported it was a serious collision, but the extent of the men's injuries have not been released.

The force said the road, between Hopton and Upper Town, was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.

