Man, 18, charged over fires at churches and schools
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been charged with seven arson offences following a series of fires in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said the charge followed fires that ravaged a Grade I listed church and destroyed a school in the city.
Johnny Brady, of no fixed abode, has been charged with offences between October and December 2020, the force added.
Mr Brady is due to appear before magistrates on 3 March.
Police said he had been charged with the arson of the following buildings:
- St Mary's Catholic School on 3 October 2020
- Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School - between 4 October and 6 October 2020
- Orangery Café on 6 October 2020
- St Mathew's Church on 15 October 2020
- Mackworth Community Centre - between 14 October and 16 October 2020
- St Paul's Church - between 14 October and 16 October 2020
- All Saints' Church on 3 December 2020
He has also been charged with one count of burglary in relation to damage caused to the science room at Murray Park school on 1 October 2020, police added.
