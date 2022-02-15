Allestree Park: Calls for mountain bike trails as part of new plans
Mountain bikers have called for purpose-built trails to be included in plans for a Derby park.
Proposals for Allestree Park to become home to the UK's largest urban rewilding project were given the go-ahead by the city council in November.
The authority has launched a 12-week public consultation on the plans ahead of a final decision.
The group said the park was the only place in the city with steep enough hills for a range of trails.
They said graded routes for different abilities could kept separate from other park users for safety reasons, and to ensure there was no impact on rewilding.
Roger Vieira, a national downhill mountain bike champion from Derby, said: "We aren't proposing covering the park in a warren of trails with bikers whizzing by scared dog walkers but a small number of considered and well-designed ones - separate from other parts of the park.
"People from around the city could easily ride to them, cutting down car pollution, and helping to create a focal point for people interested in the increasingly popular sport.
"The council needs to seize this opportunity and work with us to create something that could create a lasting positive legacy at a time when cycling is booming. Other cities have succeeded - so why not Derby?"
James Coxon, 39, said: "The council, with the support from local enthusiasts, have a fantastic opportunity to create a small number of trails which could really boost the cycling culture in the city - as Parkwood and Lady Cannings has done for Sheffield - bringing in tourism, as well as lasting social and health benefits.
"Often people misunderstand mountain biking as just this high adrenaline sport but a massive part of it is enjoying being out in nature.
"There is room for everyone, and the trails don't need to interfere with other users' enjoyment."
The consultation closes on 11 April.
