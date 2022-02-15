Suspected fuel thieves arrested by snacking police
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of planning to steal fuel in a lay-by where police had parked up to enjoy a snack.
Derbyshire Police tweeted that one of their patrols was parked off the A50 at Aston-On-Trent on Monday night.
They said a car pulled in and the occupants started to inspect the fuel tanks of nearby lorries.
A search of the vehicle found large containers and a length of pipe suspected to be for siphoning fuel.
The force tweeted: "Night shift parked up in a layby indulging in a bag of Fridge Raiders.
"This motor pulls in and occupants start checking the fuel tanks of lorries in layby.
"Searched to find all the kit to steal fuel in the boot. 2 males arrested."
