University of Derby reveals plans to extend city sites
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
The University of Derby has unveiled plans for extending its city campus.
Its City Masterplan focuses on developing the area around One Friar Gate Square, Ford Street, Bridge Street, Agard Street and Nuns Street, said the university.
The university said it wanted to shift its "centre of gravity" from the Kedleston Road campus towards the city centre.
The plans include linked sites: an Academic Zone and an Enterprise Zone.
The Academic Zone, based at the current Sir Peter Hilton Court site, will include Derby Business School, student union facilities, learning areas, catering, student residential space, and office accommodation.
The Enterprise Zone will be around the Princess Alice Court halls of residence and Enterprise Centre area, with student accommodation as well as retail, entertainment and business start-up spaces.
Pedestrianised routes with public green space will link the two sites.
The work will be be phased, with the university's new business school, set to open in 2024, due to be the first part of the development.
Russ Langley, the university's chief performance officer, said the masterplan was a statement of intent to move towards a "city centre hub".
He added: "We are looking to link the two sites through pedestrianised routes with some public green space so it becomes a community area as much as a university area."
He said it should "create a nice free flow from the city centre through this university hub and down towards our other two main sites [Markeaton Street and Kedleston Road]".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.