Sean Walker: Appeal after inmate absconds from open prison
- Published
Police have asked for the public's help in tracking down an inmate who absconded from an open prison.
Sean Walker failed to return to HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire after being let out on day release and was last seen in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon.
Walker was convicted for conspiring to commit robbery at Birmingham Crown Court in 2018.
Derbyshire Police advised members of the public not to approach the 29-year-old.
Anyone who spots him should contact the force instead, a police spokesperson added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.