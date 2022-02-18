BBC News

Storm Eunice: Occupants escape after lorry blows over on to car

Published
Related Topics
Image source, @DerbyshireRPU
Image caption,
The two drivers and a passenger in the car sustained minor injuries

Three people escaped with minor injuries after an articulated lorry was blown over on to a car.

Derbyshire Police said it happened on the A6, just north of Buxton in the county, at 14:00 GMT as Storm Eunice swept across the UK.

The force's roads policing unit said the occupants' "near death experience" came "through no fault of their own".

They reiterated an earlier warning for people to stay at home with alerts for strong winds still in place.

The A6 remains closed and will be "for some time", the force added.

Image source, @DerbyshireRPU
Image caption,
The roads policing unit said it was time for people to "heed the warnings" about Storm Eunice

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics