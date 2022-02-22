Storm Franklin: Clean-up begins after Matlock hit by flooding again
A clean-up is under way after a town was hit by flooding for the third time in three years.
Parts of Matlock in Derbyshire were submerged in water during Storm Franklin on Monday.
The town council said there were "devastating" levels of flooding in Matlock.
Sarah Dines, Conservative MP for Derbyshire Dales, has joined calls for the government to provide better flood defences for the area.
On Monday, temporary flood defences were installed in Matlock and Matlock Bath after dozens of flood warnings were issued for the county.
Ms Dines said she had spoken to the Environment Secretary and other ministers to push for more funding for better flood defences.
"I've asked for a detailed meeting for them to look again," she said.
"It's very important for Derbyshire Dales that the criteria is looked at again to make sure we get a decent amount of money."
Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, said he had asked the government for resources he claims they were promised in 2019 to prevent flooding in towns like Matlock.
Dear @10DowningStreet In 2019 we were promised resources to prevent flooding in towns like Matlock, which have been impacted 3 times in recent years. We really, really need those resources to support our businesses & residents. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/IKDixlQcry— Barry Lewis (@CllrBarryLewis) February 21, 2022
A number of flood warnings remain in place for Derbyshire on Tuesday.
Some Trent Barton bus services are not running or have diversions due to "difficult road conditions and adverse weather".
Babington Hospital, in Belper, will remain closed after flooding cancelled appointments on Monday.
The NHS trust that runs the hospital said teams would be assessing the damage.
Derbyshire Dales District Council praised its staff's "phenomenal effort" in tackling Monday's floods and it estimates about 2,000 sandbags were handed out to at-risk properties in 24 hours.