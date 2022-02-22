Derby driver arrested after woman badly hurt in crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash.
Officers were called to Douglas Street, off Osmaston Road, Derby, at 02:05 GMT on 13 February to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car.
The 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
The 23-year-old man from Derby was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue, police said.
Officers have also appealed for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at the time, especially if it features a grey Volkswagen Golf, to contact them.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.