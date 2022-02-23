Storm Franklin: Hardship fund announced for flood-hit areas
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A hardship fund has been started for homes and businesses affected by flooding in Derbyshire.
Buxton and Bakewell were among the towns that saw problems, with Matlock being flooded for the third time in three years.
The county council said it had made £20,000 available, with residents eligible for up to £104 and smaller businesses £500.
The initial pot could be extended if needed, officials added.
Storm Franklin brought heavy rain to ground already soaked by two earlier storms and the River Derwent burst its banks and drains were overwhelmed.
County council leader, councillor Barry Lewis, said: "Residents and businesses are already facing a number of financial challenges and if they are affected by the recent flooding we know this will be devastating and could have a huge impact on them.
"We realise the importance of acting immediately to help where we can, which is why we are offering this support which is available now."
On Monday, Mr Lewis tweeted Prime Minister Boris Johnson appealing for the funding promised by the government following the 2019 floods.
A total of up to £25m worth of damage was caused by that period of flooding, the authority estimated.
Fast track
It said in November 2019, 384 properties flooded; in February 2020, it was 96 properties and in January 2021, 66.
Residents directly affected, where water entered their homes, can access financial help via a fast track application process, the council said.
Businesses of 50 employees or less whose premises were flooded will be eligible to apply for a one-off payment.