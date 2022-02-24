BBC News

Flood-hit Elvaston Castle Country Park to remain closed

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Derbyshire County Council
Image caption,
Elvaston Castle Country Park has been flooded since Storm Franklin hit

A country park has been forced to close for a fourth consecutive day due to "significant flooding".

Bosses at Elvaston Castle Country Park in Derbyshire say there is flowing water on main routes around the park from the River Derwent.

This is creating hidden hazards like logs and pot holes, they added.

The park has been closed since Storm Franklin hit, flooding roads, taking down trees and ripping the roof off a house.

Operators of the country park - owned by Derbyshire County Council - said it would reopen as soon as possible, pending safety checks.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics