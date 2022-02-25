Derbyshire libraries face closure or restricted hours
By Greig Watson & Eddie Bisknell
BBC News
- Published
A number of Derbyshire libraries could shut or only open a day a week and not get new books, it has been revealed.
Four years ago, the county council unveiled plans to pass 20 branches to community or voluntary groups in a bid to save £1.6m.
But only one has been taken on, with five others with some interest, leaving 14 facing an uncertain future.
The council meeting heard the library service would need to "review all aspects of current service provisions".
A report discussed by councillors said: "Closures on a significant scale could help realise some of the required savings, however, it would enable the service to directly align its available resources with existing levels of use and need.
"If there is a lack of customer/community support for the proposals outlined within this paper, the Library Service would need to review all aspects of current service provisions, with a potential requirement to make further significant reductions to opening hours, staffing, the materials fund and mobile library provisions.
"This could result in some libraries being open for less than one day a week with few, or no new books or resources added to stock."
One library - in Woodville, South Derbyshire - has been passed over and only five more - Old Whittington, Wingerworth, Melbourne, Tideswell and Etwall - have retained expressions of interest and/or business cases.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the meeting also heard council staff could currently only handle one library transfer at a time and the council "has had difficulties" with the process.
Michelle Parker, the council's library service development manager, said: "It is difficult to say how long it will take (to transfer 20 libraries).
"The process will get quicker but every group (looking to take on a library) is different.
"We do get interest in volunteers, but not with managing."
The 14 libraries without expressions of interest or business cases to run them are: Hayfield, Whaley Bridge, Borrowash, Duffield, Hadfield, Whitwell, Clowne, Gamesley, Killamarsh, Brimington, Somercotes, Holmewood, Creswell and Pinxton.
