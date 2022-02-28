CCTV issued in Derby pub staff threats investigation
- Published
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after pub staff reported being threatened.
Derbyshire Police said a man threatened staff with violence at the Argosy pub in Manor Road, Littleover, Derby, after he had been asked to leave following a disturbance inside on Saturday.
He then ran off in the direction of Uttoxeter New Road, the force added.
Police said although the picture was grainy, they hope someone will recognise the man and get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.