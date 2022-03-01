Ashbourne Shrovetide participants asked to take Covid tests
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
An centuries-old football game is due to return to a town after being cancelled due to coronavirus.
Ashbourne's Royal Shrovetide Football involves thousands of rival players competing to move a ball to opposite ends of the Derbyshire town.
The world-famous spectacle is due to take place today and tomorrow.
The organising committee has asked participants to take a lateral flow test each day before the game and not to attend if they test positive.
Steve Jones, secretary of the Ashbourne Royal Shrovetide Football Committee, said: "Covid is still with us and... we still need to exercise caution.
"The committee would like to stress how important it is that all Ashburnians and visitors take a lateral flow test on the morning of each day before the game this year.
"Anyone with a positive test should not attend any part of the game - the luncheon, playing, spectating or entering a pub.
"It is the responsibility of everyone who enjoys Shrovetide to protect the game."
Roger Jones, president and life member of Clifton Cricket Club, is one of the men chosen to "turn up" the ball to get play under way.
Mr Jones, who lost his wife Carol in 2016, said: "It's the one regret, from a family perspective, that she won't be there to witness it.
"But she would have been very proud of me."
