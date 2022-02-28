Quarndon: Arrest after runner seriously hurt in crash
A man was seriously hurt when he was struck by a car while running, police have said.
Derbyshire Police said he was hit by a dark-coloured Vauxhall Astra in Beech Avenue, Quarndon, Derbyshire, at about 08:50 GMT on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving dangerously and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
He was also detained on suspicion of failing to report a collision and has since been released under investigation.
Police said although the runner's injuries were serious, they are not thought to be life-threatening.
The force has appealed for dashcam footage and information.
