Ashbourne Royal Shrovetide Football returns after Covid cancellation
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
An ancient football game, traditionally played on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday, has begun.
Ashbourne's Royal Shrovetide Football involves rival players competing to move a ball to opposite ends of the Derbyshire town.
The game was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and participants this year were asked to take a coronavirus test beforehand.
The 2020 event went ahead just before the start of the first lockdown.
Royal Shrovetide Football is believed to have been played in Ashbourne since 1667.
A large crowded gathered to watch the first day of the traditional game between the Up'Ards and Down'Ards.
They sang Auld Lang Syne and the national anthem before the ball was "turned up" into the pack of waiting participants by 91-year-old Bay Spencer.
The game will return for a second day of play of Wednesday.
