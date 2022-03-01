BBC News

Derbyshire Police release CCTV footage in car arson probe

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a car was set on fire in Derbyshire.

Officers were called to reports of a car fire in High Street, Woodville, at about 20:15 GMT on 19 February.

Derbyshire Police said the video showed the offender, who was believed to have been riding a motorcycle, setting a Mercedes alight before the fire spread to an Audi.

The force has appealed for information on the arson.

