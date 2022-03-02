Derbyshire firefighters struck by bottles in 'appalling' attack
- Published
A fire service has condemned an attack on its firefighters that saw a large group of youths verbally abuse and throw bottles at them.
Firefighters from Shirebrook said they were responding to a blaze in the open in Sookholme Road when they were approached by the group on 25 February.
The crew said there were more than 50 youths involved.
Now Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed it is working with police while they continue to investigate.
Acceptable behaviour contracts
Speaking about the attack - which took place near the Sports Direct warehouse in the town - area manager Paul Moreland said the attack was an "extremely rare" occurrence.
"It is only a tiny minority of people would ever consider acting in such an irresponsible and aggressive way," he added.
Derbyshire Police said footage of the attack was being reviewed in a bid to identify those involved.
"A number of individuals have already been identified and issued with acceptable behaviour contracts and final warnings.
"This behaviour will not be tolerated, and we would ask parents to keep an eye on where their children are in the evenings and to look out for tell-tale signs such as clothing smelling of smoke or having matches and lighters with them," Insp John Troup added.
