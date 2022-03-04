Derby introduces eco-friendly bus shelters
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A city council is planning to put eco-friendly living roofs on about 45 of its new bus shelters.
The "bee bus stops" in Derby will be planted with a mix of native wildflowers and sedum plants that are ideal food sources and habitats for pollinating insects.
The council said it will make Derby home to the UK's largest city network of living roof bus shelters.
Some shelters without living roofs will be fitted with solar panels instead.
Derby City Council said the roofs were designed to enhance biodiversity as well as being visually attractive.
It said they would also benefit the environment by absorbing rainwater and filtering particulates from the air.
Derby will follow other cities like Leicester and Hove that have already introduced bus shelters with living roofs.
Work to revamp and replace the shelters is due to begin in the spring.
The council said material from the old shelters will be recycled or upcycled.
