Josh Carter stabbing: Teenager, 16, convicted of manslaughter
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who fatally stabbed a man in the neck has been found guilty of manslaughter.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wounded 22-year-old Josh Carter in a fight outside a takeaway in Derby city centre in August 2021.
He also grabbed another teenager and stabbed him in the back, before being arrested.
After a trial at Derby Crown Court, he was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter on Thursday.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
'Out of nothing'
The teenager, who claimed he acted in self-defence, also denied charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.
After the two-week trial, he was found guilty of manslaughter, causing grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a knife.
The trial heard groups of young men were seen "milling about" before "out of nothing" trouble began in Cheapside.
Police said their officers witnessed the stabbing and pursued the teenager.
Lives 'altered forever'
As he ran, he grabbed another teenager and stabbed him in the back before running on to the Wardwick where he was Tasered.
When he was searched, a 10cm (3.94in) lock knife was found down the front of his jeans, which was covered in blood up to 7cm of the blade and had the DNA of both stab victims on it.
Mr Carter was taken to hospital but died two days later. The other victim suffered life-changing injuries.
Det Ch Insp Sally Blaicklock said: "In a few moments of violence, three lives were altered forever.
"Josh Carter was killed, and another young man was left with injuries that will remain with him for the rest of his life.
"While this boy, who for reasons that are only known to himself took a knife with him into the city that night, is now facing a substantial prison sentence."
