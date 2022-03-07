BBC News

Buxton: Assault outside nightclub leaves man in hospital

A man needed hospital treatment after being attacked outside a nightclub in Buxton.

Derbyshire Police said the assault followed a confrontation between four men outside Level 2 in Scarsdale Place between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT on 27 February.

One of the men was punched and kicked, leaving him with cuts and bruises to his head, hands and body.

The force has asked anyone with information to come forward.

