Twin thought to be UK's most premature to survive goes home
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
One of two twins thought to be the most premature to survive in the UK is home.
Harry and Harley Crane were born at 22 weeks and five days on 26 October 2021 at a Nottingham hospital.
After almost five months in intensive care, Harry - who now weighs 6lb - has been discharged with his sister expected to follow this week.
Parents Jade and Steve, from Heanor, Derbyshire, said they felt "joy" and were "excited" to be taking Harry home as they feared the worst.
Mr Crane said: "I can imagine when you win the lottery you feel the same.
"It's coming to terms with something happening so good to you that you didn't think would."
Harry still needs oxygen to help him breathe and will be monitored at home by his parents, who have been sharing their journey on Instagram.
When they were born at the Queen's Medical Centre, Harry weighed 520g (1.14lb) and Harley 500g (1.10lb), and both were about 15cm long.
The babies were put into the bereavement suite for parents because doctors expected at least one of them not to make it.
However, their mother said the twins had been "little fighters" and "surprised everyone".
The couple said they could see Harry and Harley's personalities shine through from day one.
"Harley was extremely feisty," Ms Crane said. "One of the nurses said she kicked her as she put her into the incubator.
"Which is always a good sign with a premature baby, if they show that fight really early on.
"Whereas Harry has always been Mr Laid Back. He takes a back seat. He is just Mr Chill."
The twins have had six operations and 25 blood transfusions between them and suffered sepsis, eye problems, brain and lung bleeds.
The couple has been warned Harry and Harley could face developmental challenges in the future.
Ms Crane and her husband Steve had tried to have children for 11 years with multiple IVFs, spending £50,000 on fertility treatments before falling pregnant with Harry and Harley.
In 2018, twins from Brighton were born at 22 weeks and six days.
