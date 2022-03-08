A57 Snake Pass: Movement still detected beneath closed route
By Gavin Bevis & Christina Massey
BBC News
- Published
Ground beneath a well-known Derbyshire road continues to move two weeks after the route was closed following landslides, a council has said.
Derbyshire County Council officials are still waiting to survey the damage caused to the A57 Snake Pass before deciding when it can reopen.
The Peak District route has been closed since 21 February when torrential rain led to multiple slips.
Drivers were warned it would be closed for at least a month.
The closure is in place from Fairholmes car park, at Ladybower Reservoir, to Glossop.
Last week the council's cabinet member for highways, Kewal Singh Athwal, said the authority would have to wait for the ground to stop moving in order to carry out a proper assessment and determine a course of action to address the damage, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In an update this week, the authority said the ground beneath the road remained unstable.
A spokesperson said: "We are constantly monitoring the landslips on the Snake Pass and movement is still being detected.
"We do realise that many people use this route so as soon as we know more we will let the public know."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.