War in Ukraine: Rolls-Royce to stop all business with Russia
By Greig Watson & Georgia Roberts
BBC News
- Published
Engineering giant Rolls-Royce has confirmed it has ceased trading with Russia.
A number of Western companies have suspended operations in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The Derby-based manufacturer took action late last month to pause all activity with the Russian commercial airline Aeroflot.
But now it has said all business in the country - which accounts for about 2% of its global revenues - will cease.
Russia is facing a growing series of economic and cultural restrictions designed to curtail its military operations in neighbouring Ukraine.
On Monday, a spokesman for Rolls-Royce said: "Russia is a very small market for Rolls-Royce, accounting for less than 2% of our global revenues.
"Our Civil Aerospace business, based in the UK, makes and services jet engines for commercial airliners and on 25 February paused all activity with its customer Aeroflot, which means we are no longer providing it with commercial airline engines, maintenance services or spare parts."
But on Tuesday, this was updated with a short statement that said: "We can confirm that Rolls-Royce has taken the decision to stop all business with Russia."
