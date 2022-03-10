Police appeal after Derbyshire man in car slashed with knife
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a knife while he sat in a car.
The 26-year-old was sitting in car in Bolsover's Castle Street car park at about 10:00 GMT on 1 March when he was approached by another man.
Derbyshire Police said the man reached through the open window to slash the victim, who needed hospital treatment.
The suspect is believed to have been a passenger in a black Honda Civic in the car park at the time.
He also had a brown Staffordshire bull terrier dog with him, a force spokesman said.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information is being urged to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.