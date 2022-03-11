Josh Carter: Teenage killer who stabbed man in neck jailed
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been jailed for the manslaughter of a man who was fatally stabbed in the neck.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wounded 22-year-old Josh Carter in a fight outside a takeaway in Derby city centre in August 2021.
He also grabbed another teenager and stabbed him in the back, before being arrested.
At Derby Crown Court on Thursday, he was handed a sentence of eight years and four months.
On 3 March, after a two-week trial, the boy was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter, causing grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a knife.
Mr Carter was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, but died two days later, and the other victim suffered life-changing injuries.
The trial heard trouble began "out of nothing" between groups of young men in Cheapside.
'Case brought horror'
Derbyshire Police said their officers witnessed the stabbing and pursued the teenager.
As he ran, he grabbed another teenager and stabbed him in the back before running on to the Wardwick where he was Tasered.
Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklock said she extended her own, and the force's, condolences to Mr Carter's family and friends.
"The incident also had a profound effect on the other victim who was stabbed and our thoughts are with him as well," she said.
"While no sentence can reverse the actions of that day, I hope it brings some closure for all those affected.
"I hope this case, and the horror it has brought to those involved, serves as an object lesson in why anyone carrying a knife is taking a very real risk every time they leave the house."
