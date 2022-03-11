Derby Cathedral peregrines lay earliest ever egg

The first egg has been laid by a peregrine at a city cathedral, nine days earlier than last year.
Derby Cathedral Peregrine Project has been helping an adult pair of the birds to nest and raise chicks since 2006.
Nick Brown, from Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said: "This is the earliest that we have ever had an egg laid at the cathedral."
He said the mild winter could explain why urban peregrines across the UK appear to be laying earlier this year.
Co-founder of the project, Nick Moyes, abseiled down the tower to clean the platform and cameras.
Shortly after he had left the platform, the female had returned and laid her first egg of 2022.
It was all captured on the peregrines' live webcam.
It is hoped the birds of prey will lay three more eggs with two-day gaps between each one, the wildlife trust said.
