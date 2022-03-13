A57 Snake Pass: Cyclists gather to stage trespass protest
A mass 'trespass' has been held by cyclists and walkers in protest at the closure of one of major routes through the Peak District.
The A57 Snake Pass was shut for at least four weeks to motor traffic last month after a number of landslips.
But last week the county council said additional safety concerns meant only residents could use the road.
Some cyclists insisted it could still be used safely and dozens turned out to ride the route on Saturday.
Snake Pass runs the 12 miles from Ladybower Reservoir to Glossop and is known for its steep climbs and bad weather, often being shut in periods of heavy snow.
The landslips meant motor traffic was stopped but later officials said the increased numbers of cyclists using the road, combined with work and residents' traffic, posed a safety risk.
Following the closure, barriers were installed to allow residents-only access.
Protest organiser Harry Gray said: "It's a protest but also a celebration of getting outside into our national parks.
"I cycle all the time in the peaks and with cars speeding past it can be intimidating.
"I know a lot of people here who have never been up Snake Pass and it is a unique opportunity.
"For the council to shut that down with what we feel is an illegitimate reason is a good reason to come out today."
Cyclists gathered in Glossop on Saturday afternoon and rode past the road closed signs in front of council staff.
No attempt was made to stop them but each was handed a flyer warning of safety concerns.
Earlier in the week three county councillors representing areas of the high peak called for the route to be reopened.
Councillors Damien Greenhalgh, Ruth George and Anne Clarke, wrote an open letter to Executive Director of Place Chris Henning, saying they had been "inundated with complaints".
Police had said they were aware of the trespass and would be monitoring the situation but there are no reports of them getting involved.
The protest has caused debate in the cycling world with Jake Stewart, a professional cyclist for GroupamaFDJ, tweeting: "Please, if you're a cyclist considering attending this mass trespass this weekend, consider again.
"Take a thought to how we as cyclists are currently viewed in a number of peoples' eyes and ask yourself how this will be conducive to finding harmony with motorists in the future."
