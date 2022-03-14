UK's most premature twins both home with family
By Rob Sissons & Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
A pair of twins thought to be the most premature to survive in the UK are both home with their family.
Harley and Harry Crane were born at 22 weeks and five days at the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.
Harry was discharged last week after almost five months in the neonatal unit, and his sister Harley is now home too after 140 days in intensive care.
Their parents Steve and Jade Crane, from Heanor, Derbyshire, said they were "absolutely ecstatic".
"It's been such a long time and although it's been a really, really treacherous journey, 140 days ago we didn't think we'd be here," said Mr Crane.
"It's just so affirmative to see them together and to be walking out that door.
"The absolutely stunning doctors, nurses and surgeons have all been part of the making of this moment. It's hard to say goodbye to them but I hope I never see them again."
When they were born, Harry weighed 520g (1.14lb) and Harley 500g (1.10lb). They were described by doctors as the size of Mars bars.
The babies were put into the bereavement suite for parents because doctors expected only one of them would survive.
However their parents said they had been "little fighters".
"Can't wait to get them home where they belong and start our life as a family," said Mrs Crane.
"We've waited 140 days for this. It's really emotional. Sad to leave the team but happy to be going home."
The couple, who have been sharing their journey on Instagram, had tried to have children for 11 years with multiple IVFs, spending £50,000 on fertility treatments.
The twins have had six operations and 25 blood transfusions between them, and suffered sepsis, eye problems, brain and lung bleeds.
Doctors warned they could face developmental challenges in the future and they still need oxygen to help them breathe, which will be monitored at home by their parents.
Neonatologist, Dr Chantelle Tomlinson, said the day was "huge" for the family and had "been coming for a really long time for them".
She said while their news was exciting it is never to be taken for granted that all the babies will go home.
"For any of the families who need our real high-level intensive care, and have spent time on the unit with us, there's nothing to be presumed about the fact that they're going to go home, so we're delighted that they [the Crane twins] are."
