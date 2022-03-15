University plans for Derby Business School submitted
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A university's plans for its new business school have been submitted.
The University of Derby said it planned to build the development on land near the One Friar Gate Square building in the city centre.
If approved, the school would be the base for 6,000 students by 2030, the university said.
Construction is planned to commence in November 2022, with the building set to open in September 2024.
'Regeneration'
The current business school is situated at the university's main Kedleston Road site.
That space will be repurposed and used by other university departments.
Prof Kathryn Mitchell, vice-chancellor and chief executive of the university, said: "We have clearly set out our long-term commitment to supporting the city's ongoing regeneration and growth, as well as enhancing its overall vibrancy and appeal as a place where people want to study, live and work.
"The Business School has a key part to play in this and we are excited to see our plans come to fruition."
The university said its new building, which will include teaching spaces, labs and a virtual reality suite, is planned to be net zero carbon.
Prof Kamil Omoteso, pro vice-chancellor dean for the College of Business, Law and Social Sciences, said: "Not only will the Business School provide our students with an outstanding learning environment, it will put a wealth of knowledge, research and innovation within easier reach of those who could really benefit from that expertise."