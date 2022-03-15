Moorways: First look at new £42m Derby leisure complex
By Jude Winter
BBC News
- Published
Work on a new £42m leisure complex, featuring an Olympic-size swimming pool and water park, is complete, a council has said.
The Moorways Sports Village, in Allenton, Derby, also has leisure pools, soft play areas, a gym, sauna and steam rooms, and a cafe.
The facility, owned by Derby City Council, has replaced the council-run Moorways swimming pool, which was demolished in 2017.
The existing Moorways Stadium next door is also part of the complex.
The authority said work on the building had been completed and the centre was due to open this spring, however an official opening date has not been announced.
Councillor Ross McCristal, cabinet member for leisure at the city council, said the complex would be "regionally significant".
The council has said Queen's Leisure Centre, which has the largest public swimming pool in the city, faces closure once the sports village opens.
