Derby LGBT+ centre windows vandalised with food
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A charity that supports a city's LGBT+ community has said it has been vandalised several times in the space of a few months.
Windows and doors of the Derbyshire LGBT+ centre in Curzon Street were found covered in food on Monday.
Liam Littlejohn, from Derbyshire LGBT+, said the incidents were deflating staff morale and the clean-up was taking its toll on finances.
Derbyshire Police said it believed the vandalism was caused by children.
Mr Littlejohn, project officer for the charity, said: "We got gloves on to scrub it off ourselves but there is only so much we can do."
He said they had had to employ a professional cleaning firm to assist with the work, adding: "It is money we can't afford to be throwing away."
Mr Littlejohn said: "We have had milkshake up the window, kebab thrown on the window.
"The other day it was a brightly-coloured drink and spit."
The organisation said it had passed CCTV to the police.
Derbyshire Police said it understood the vandalism had been caused by children walking past the building.
"It was decided the incidents be dealt with by way of restorative justice and police inquiries are ongoing to identify those involved, who will be required to submit an apology to staff at the centre," it said in a statement.
"Targeting a person or place due to a prejudice or hostility around a person's sexual orientation or gender identity will not be tolerated."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
