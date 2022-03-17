Man charged after car with three tyres stopped

Derbyshire Police
Officers said they noticed the car "scraping down the road"

A man has been arrested after police saw him driving a car that had four wheels - but only three tyres.

Officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit pulled over the vehicle in King Street, Creswell, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

They said it "unsurprisingly caught our attention scraping down the road" and the driver was breathalysed.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving, driving without insurance and a licence.

On top of the state of the wheel, the driver was found to be nearly four times over the drink-drive limit

He is due to appear at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 31 March.

The team tweeted: "Male driver is a provisional licence holder, unsupervised and smelt strongly of alcohol.

"Blows 121 roadside and is duly arrested. Vehicle seized and male to be charged when sober."

The drink-driving limit for drivers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

