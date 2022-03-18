County lines: 46 arrested in Chesterfield and Sheffield drugs raids
By Heather Burman
BBC East Midlands
- Published
A total of 46 people have been arrested as part of county lines drugs raids in Chesterfield and Sheffield.
Derbyshire Police said eight lines had been dismantled or seriously disrupted as part of the crackdown.
Large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine were also seized by officers during the six-week campaign.
The force said 36 people have now been charged with various offences including conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine and possession with intent to supply.
It said 28 of those charged have been remanded to prison.
Officers from the Organised Crime Group in Chesterfield ran the operation targeting the supply of drugs into the town by gangs in Sheffield.
The gangs traffic teenagers into the town to sell the drugs and use the homes of vulnerable people as bases for criminal activities, the force said.
More than £500,000 worth of criminal property was seized in the raids, including designer clothing, jewellery and a £90,000 BMW.
Three victims have also been referred to specialist support services after being exploited by the gangs and 10 children are being "safeguarded after being found in properties where drug dealing was taking place", officers said.
Det Sgt Simon Cartwright said: "The work over the last six weeks has struck a heavy blow on the criminal networks that have been controlling the supply of drugs into Chesterfield.
"These gangs do not see county borders; however, I am happy to report that neither do we as we have been working closely with our colleagues in South Yorkshire Police who have helped dismantle five lines that were running into our county.
"The work against these gangs is only part of the solution to the problem - and we are also working closely with partner agencies, including Chesterfield Borough Council, to give those vulnerable people in our community the support they need to break out of the cycle of addiction."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.