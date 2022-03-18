Normanton: Appeal after boy injured in hit-and-run crash
Police are appealing for information after a boy was taken to hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said the boy was getting into a car with his parents when he ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle in Grange Avenue, Normanton, on Thursday.
It is believed the vehicle initially pulled over, but then drove off after the crash at about 20:55 GMT.
The child's injuries are not thought to be serious, the force added.
Police said officers had carried out house-to-house inquiries and were keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that could help to identify the driver of the vehicle, thought to be a blue Vauxhall Zafira or similar.
