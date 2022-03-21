Fire service probes Tintwistle moorland blaze
An investigation is under way after a fire broke out on Derbyshire moorland.
Three crews were called to Low Moor, in Woodhead Road, Tintwistle, at 19:03 GMT on Saturday.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said "gusts of wind" caused the fire to spread but firefighters "worked quickly" to bring it under control.
The fire service said it was now trying to find out what caused the fire, which covered about 150,000sqm, about the size of 21 football pitches.
