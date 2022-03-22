Storm Franklin: Minister hears calls for action in flood-hit town
By Greig Watson
BBC News
A government minister has visited a town to discuss actions and lessons connected with recent flooding there.
Buxton and Bakewell, in Derbyshire, were affected after storms brought days of heavy rain in February, with Matlock being flooded for the third time in three years.
Environment minister Rebecca Pow spoke to officials and business owners in Matlock.
The county council said it again asked for more funds to mitigate flood risks.
The minister met Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines, county council leader Barry Lewis, council highways officers and representatives from Severn Trent and the Environment Agency.
Officers showed Ms Pow flood damage and explained what measures were taken at the time and work that had been carried out over the past few weeks.
During the visit, Ms Pow also spoke to shopkeepers whose premises had been affected.
Some business owners at the time said the issue was not the river bursting its banks, but rather drains overflowing.
Mr Lewis said: "I welcomed the chance to discuss with Rebecca Pow the issues that we are facing not only in Matlock but in other parts of the county too.
"Since the severe floods in 2019, we have been calling on the government for extra resources so that the issues can be tackled and we can support local businesses and residents.
"I sincerely hope that following this visit we will see some positive moves towards this happening."
Ms Dines said she was "determined to find a long-term solution to the flooding problem in Matlock and across Derbyshire Dales".
Officials said a hardship fund for those affected was still open to applications.