Ukrainian refugees: Former city mayor applies to take in refugees
By Jude Winter
A former city mayor has applied to take in Ukrainian refugees, as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Linda Winter, who became mayor of Derby in May 2016, said she was inspired by the actions of her grandmother, who took in two Hungarian women during the 1950s.
She said: "I would like to think that if we were in that position, somebody would take me in."
The scheme has asked the public to provide homes for displaced Ukrainians.
'Part of the family'
Mrs Winter, who previously served as a Labour councillor in the city, said her grandmother had given a home to two Hungarian women during the Hungarian uprising of 1956.
"I always admired what my nan did," she said.
"She took in the two ladies, Elizabeth and Maria, who stayed in the UK for six to eight months.
"The ladies went back to Hungary when it was safe to, but they kept in touch with my nan until she died.
"They were lovely girls and nan treated them like part of the family, like her daughters.
"She took them on holiday and they had a good time."
She said she had a spare double bedroom so she felt giving a temporary home to somebody would not be a problem.
She added she also planned to contact a local Ukrainian centre to find an established community to support the refugees.
"Like my nan did with the ladies, I just wanted to give someone a few months of safety and make a difference to people's lives," she said.
"I can't imagine how they must be feeling, fearing for their lives through no fault of their own.
"We should all stand up and do something."
