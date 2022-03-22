Tintwistle: Car leaves road and crashes down embankment
A car has left a road and crashed down an embankment at a new housing estate in Derbyshire, police have said.
Officers were called just after 08:10 GMT to reports of a serious crash in Valehouse Way, Tintwistle.
Derbyshire Police said the road was closed, adding it is likely it will remain shut for some time.
The force said there was "no further information available at this time", including the number of people involved in the crash or injuries.
