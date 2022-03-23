Woman killed as car crashes down embankment in Tintwistle
A woman has died after she was hit by her own car when it went down an embankment on a new housing estate, police have said.
The Derbyshire force said officers were called to a report of a serious crash on Valehouse Way in Tintwistle just after 08:10 GMT on Tuesday.
Emergency services responded and the road was closed.
Police said the woman died at the scene and specially trained officers were supporting her family.
