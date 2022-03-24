Lorry driver admits drug taking before Derby police crash
A lorry driver has been sentenced for drug driving after crashing into a police car responding to a 999 call.
Simon Storey admitted driving under the influence of cannabis and driving without due care on the A38 near Mickleover, in Derby, on 16 November.
Police said the lorry pulled out on the unmarked car as it was overtaking, and two officers were injured in the crash.
At Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, Storey was handed a 12-week jail term suspended for 12 months.
Derbyshire Roads Police Unit (RPU) said: "As we commenced overtaking Mr Storey in his lorry, rather than checking his mirrors and noticing us lit up like a Christmas tree with the siren wailing, he pulled straight out as we went to pass and a collision was unavoidable."
Officers added the forensic collision investigators calculated the police car was in Storey's rear view for about 15 seconds from at least 557m (1,827ft).
The RPU added Storey carried on and parked up out of view but other people stopped to help.
Officers said: "Our driver was pulled out through the windscreen by brilliant members of the public, suffering relatively minor visible injuries.
"The passenger, a sergeant who had only been on RPU for two days had to be cut out by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service - his injuries were worse, suffering a broken elbow, broken ribs and muscle damage."
On Wednesday, Storey pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, and driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road or in a public place without due care and attention.
Storey, of Tees Crescent, Stanley, Durham, was also handed a 12-month driving ban and a six week curfew between 19:00 and 07:00.
