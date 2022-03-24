Matlock Bridge to close for flood prevention work
A bridge will be closed for 24 hours while flood prevention work is carried out, the Environment Agency has said.
Matlock Bridge will be shut to vehicles and pedestrians from 07:00 to 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
The Environment Agency said it was working to manage the risk of flooding after a wall collapsed in Crown Square in the Derbyshire town last month.
Work is being carried out to protect the agency's flood wall, which is near the damaged wall.
The first stage of the work involves the removal of trees near the bridge to allow contractors to safely carry out essential work next month.
'Reduce erosion'
An Environment Agency spokesman said: "We only fell trees where there is no other option. In this case we need to remove trees from the area near to Matlock Bridge to allow our contractors to carry out vital work to repair the flood defences.
"These flood defences reduce flood risk for around 50 homes and businesses in Matlock."
The agency said five more trees would be planted for every tree cut down and the felled trees will be used to create "additional habitat for wildlife".
Next month 100 bags filled with rocks are due to be lifted into the River Derwent to "reduce erosion and limit damage to the Environment Agency flood wall".
The project is being carried out in partnership with the county and district councils.
Pedestrians have been advised to use the footbridge in Hall Leys Park for alternative access across the River Derwent on Thursday.
